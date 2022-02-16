Tuesday Scoreboard – February 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – It was a championship night for the Augustana men’s basketball team. The No. 5 Vikings topped Sioux Falls 74-54 to improve to 16-2 in the NSIC and claim the overall and south division championship with a game to play. On the season, Augustana moves to 22-2 while USF falls to […]

