Tuesday Scoreboard – February 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the local area below:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 62, Watertown 43
Aberdeen Christian 57, Langford 42
Bison 68, Takini 54
Brandon Valley 58, Tea Area 49
Burke 76, Colome 55
Castlewood 59, Sioux Valley 52
Chester 72, Arlington 45
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 83, St. Francis Indian 50
Corsica/Stickney 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Dakota Valley 89, Sioux City, West, Iowa 41
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Centerville 51
Deubrook 57, Webster 45
Ethan 77, Freeman 42
Flandreau 78, Baltic 48
Freeman Academy/Marion 65, Alcester-Hudson 23
Garretson 60, Parker 43
Hamlin 71, Deuel 44
Harding County 78, New England, N.D. 44
Howard 49, Canistota 42
Ipswich 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 37
Irene-Wakonda 57, Bridgewater-Emery 43
Lakota Tech 67, Crow Creek 54
Lennox 76, Beresford 50
Leola/Frederick 64, Waverly-South Shore 44
Lyman 45, Chamberlain 42
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Tri-Valley 52
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 40
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 76, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Redfield 70, Northwestern 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Harrisburg 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 51
Sioux Falls Washington 71, Mitchell 66
Sisseton 54, Groton Area 53
St. Thomas More 53, Hot Springs 20
Standing Rock, N.D. 55, McLaughlin 54
Stanley County 46, Mobridge-Pollock 36
Sully Buttes 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Tri-State, N.D. 61, Wilmot 52
Vermillion 73, Wagner 31
Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 27
Wall 62, Oelrichs 58
West Central 85, Canton 76
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Warner 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, Watertown 55
Aberdeen Christian 61, Langford 25
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Florence/Henry 38
Alcester-Hudson 57, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33, Parkston 29
Arlington 67, Chester 47
Bison 66, Wakpala 56
Britton-Hecla 67, Clark/Willow Lake 65, OT
Castlewood 48, Sioux Valley 42
Centerville 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 49
Colman-Egan 58, Lake Preston 28
Corsica/Stickney 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 21
Deubrook 63, Webster 61
Edgemont 45, Hot Springs 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 23
Ethan 64, Freeman 43
Flandreau 63, Baltic 31
Garretson 55, Parker 22
Hamlin 58, Deuel 19
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 35
Irene-Wakonda 50, Bridgewater-Emery 48
Kadoka Area 49, Stanley County 35
Lennox 38, Beresford 23
Milbank 50, Madison 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Bon Homme 48
Philip 39, Faith 36
Pierre 66, Brookings 48
Rapid City Christian 71, Spearfish 60
Redfield 30, Northwestern 27
Scotland 55, Canistota 44
Sioux Falls Christian 67, Yankton 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 64, Harrisburg 35
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Mitchell 18
Sisseton 65, Dakota Valley 62
Sully Buttes 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Timber Lake 60, Tiospaye Topa 44
Todd County 70, Little Wound 41
Viborg-Hurley 55, Menno 35
Wall 82, Oelrichs 31
Wessington Springs 47, Kimball/White Lake 31
West Central 65, Canton 39
Winner 59, Platte-Geddes 43Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0