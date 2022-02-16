Southern Cayuga Chiefs defeat Owego Indians 42-35

OWEGO, NY – Out at Owego Free Academy, the Indians hosting Southern Cayuga.

1st quarter, Circe Perez moves it out to the corner for Norah McCarthy. And that’s some good shooting by McCarthy as she drills it.

Then, great ball movement by the Chiefs, and Perez ends up wide open underneath the basket for the easiest 2 you could get.

Here comes Owego though. Inbounds pass finds Lauren Gilbert who had great positioning and picks up the bucket.

Alexis Herceg, strong pass to Gilbert. And the senior touches it in off the glass with the left hand.

This would be a low-scoring affair that saw Southern Cayuga get the win, 42-35.

