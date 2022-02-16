ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys and girls state basketball rankings, 2/15/22

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

We already know Seton is ranked in Class B.

But, let’s find out the rest as here’s the latest New York state basketball rankings.

For the boys, Corning is 19th in Class Double-A.

Union-Endicott drops out of the rankings in Class A, leaving it without a Section IV representative.

As mentioned, Seton is 3rd in Class B.

In Class C, Watkins Glen is 10th, Moravia is 14th, Newfield is 17th, and Unatego is tied for 20th.

And Class D, South Kortright is 6th and Morris is 10th.

And to the girls side. Elmira is 9th in Class Double-A.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 10th.

Norwich is 19th now in Class B.

In Class C, Newark Valley remains 1st, Union Springs is 5th, Delhi is 7th, and Unatego is 11th.

And finally, in Class D, Franklin is #4, South Kortright one back at 5, and Marathon is 14.

