Hoover takes down Winfield, second time in ten days

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – In Winfield, the Generals hosted Herbert Hoover; these teams faced each other ten days ago, and Hoover won by one point the final 54-53.

Tonight for the Generals, both Daven Wall and Seth Shilot had solid performances; you can check out a few of their highlights above.

Hoover prevailed again tonight, the final of this one 59-53 Huskies.

Herbert Hoover is now on a three-game win streak.

