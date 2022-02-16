Hoover takes down Winfield, second time in ten days
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – In Winfield, the Generals hosted Herbert Hoover; these teams faced each other ten days ago, and Hoover won by one point the final 54-53.
Tonight for the Generals, both Daven Wall and Seth Shilot had solid performances; you can check out a few of their highlights above.
Hoover prevailed again tonight, the final of this one 59-53 Huskies.
Herbert Hoover is now on a three-game win streak.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0