Passenger killed following a rollover crash; Rubios Banks arrested (Mesa, AZ)

A passenger was killed following a rollover crash Sunday afternoon while officials arrested 39-year-old Rubios Banks, of Avondale, for allegedly driving impaired. The Avondale man is facing manslaughter charges.

Rubios Banks, 39, was detained Sunday afternoon after his vehicle flipped over on the Loop 202 freeway near milepost 16 [...]

February 15, 2022

