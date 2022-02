The Pittsburgh Penguins (30-13-8) had to rally to beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday but were mistake-filled in their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. The Penguins game has been unsteady, and the loss on Thursday exposed flaws. The Penguins will have the best motivation to get their game together as first place is on the line when the Penguins host the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

