TALLAHASSEE — A Republican-backed proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy would change the reproductive landscape in Florida. The measures, Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 5, have already been the subject of hours of debate in legislative committees. Dozens of citizens have made the trip to Tallahassee to express their feelings about the bill — including one student group that staged an impromptu protest in a House committee room.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO