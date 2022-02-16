ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All people are living histories’

By The Blount Countian Staff
blountcountian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack History Month is a month of celebration, a time to not only reflect on the heroes found in history books, but to honor the Black men and...

www.blountcountian.com

WTKR

Talking with a local history professor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - CNU Professor Dr. Jonathan White joins us to discuss the relationship that developed between Abraham Lincoln and the Black community during the Civil War. For more information visit hampton.gov/119/Hampton-History-Museum.
HAMPTON, VA
5NEWS

KUAF celebrates Black History Month with a live discussion

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In honor of Black History Month, the local NPR station KUAF hosted a live discussion for its podcast ‘Undisciplined’ about being black in Fort Smith. Friday night, Feb. 18, was all about bringing the conversation to a larger stage and educating the public about the black experience in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo History Lives Through Past Photos and Postcards

I've always been a history buff. I love to see what came before. Before I was here. Before things were only as I knew them. It didn't matter if it was local history, U.S. history, world history, or even historical events such as wars or famous deaths. I guess the interest, for me, is that I've heard the stories and wonderment or sometimes bewilderment of a time and place where others were or had lived through, but I didn't have that first-hand experience. I mourne what I wasn't able to witness, one way or another. Some say I live in the past... That's incorrect. If I did, I'd always be able to say, "It was better then..." or, "Back in my day..." The problem is that I live now rather than during times I wish I had lived. I've said, many times to friends or family, "I was born too late."
WATERLOO, IA
Utica Observer-Dispatch

MWPAI exhibition in Utica explores intersection of race, religion and everyday life

The intersections of race, religion and everyday life feature prominently in the works of Allan Rohan Crite, who portrayed the Black experience in the 20th century through painting, watercolor and drawings.  More than 60 of his works are featured in the new Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute exhibition, "Unchained: Allan Rohan Crite, Spirituality and Black Activism." The exhibition runs through May 8.  ...
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
