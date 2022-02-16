ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 021522

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds fill in tonight with the coldest temperatures during the...

www.woodtv.com

KWCH.com

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.
WICHITA, KS
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Showers and storms likely tonight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet for the most part during the day today as the bulk of the incoming shower and storm activity with our next cold front remains off to the north and west. We’ll see partly cloudy skies prevail area-wide as we rise up to the upper 70s for highs during the afternoon hours. A few showers cannot be ruled out particularly across the western counties during the late afternoon, but outside of that, most should stay dry. We’ll also see winds pick up quite a bit throughout the day, increasing to 10-20 mph sustained with potential gusts up to 30 mph possible.
DOTHAN, AL
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms For Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much milder day today as temps climb ahead of a potent storm system rolling our way for Thursday. As this moves in, it brings the potential for strong storms and high winds for much of the region. Temps ahead of this surge into...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Warmer Week, Storms Thursday

Temperatures will warm in the 60s this week, with thunderstorms expected Thursday. Overnight will be clear, cold, and uneventful with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will turn much milder during the afternoon as a light southerly wind gets established. It will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures take a quick dip this weekend

A cold front begins to work through the state this today. It will switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest. Those is northern Kansas will be cooler as the front comes through first, with those to the south enjoying one more warm day. Some will touch 60 degrees.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
newsnet5

FORECAST: Next Storm Brings Rain & Mild Temperatures

CLEVELAND — Plan on a few bursts of snow/rain today. Temps are slightly above freezing so a lot of the snow will be melting as it falls... still can't rule out some slick spots. The next weak weather system will arrive Friday into Saturday. Scattered snow will arrive Friday...
CLEVELAND, OH
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer improvements work back into the region

Most of us are starting the weekend off on a chilly note. Expect widespread teens and lower 20s, eventually making some warmer strides by the afternoon. Those that received snowfall this last week and still have some on the ground will be a bit cooler today yet again, while those up to the north will enjoy a slightly warmer afternoon. We should expect a mix of 30s to 50s for highs on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
WOOD

Colder Air Moves in Today

Colder air will move back into West Michigan this Thursday. Much of West Michigan had quite a bit of rain Wed. night and puddles will be freezing up. Watch for some icy spots during the day. Many of us will see snow move back in with accumulating snow likely in most areas – more to the southeast and less to the northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heightened fire danger, warm pattern holds

The nights will be cold this week, but the afternoons? Pleasant and warmer than average. We see an above average trend building this afternoon and will continue through the end of the work week. Overnight, winds will lighten with clear to partly cloudy skies. Patchy freezing fog is not out...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmer weather locks in place

Our gradual temperature climb continues as we start the new work week. Widespread 50s are expect across the state of Kansas by the afternoon. If you still have some snowpack in place, most of that will melt today, except for the large parking lot piles of course. I would say you will still encounter some wet roadways in spots, so maybe wait a few days to wash your car.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Get ready for some warmer changes

After a warmer day in the lower 40s on Saturday, we continue to trend upward for Sunday. A combination of sunshine and warmer air was able to help us melt a good deal of that snowpack from the past week, and that trend will continue through the next few days. Expect afternoon highs to be in the 40s again for most of us. I think we will notice a few extra clouds drifting through today, otherwise winds will switch out of the northwest, breezy at times.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Warming temperatures, mid-week storm system

We are about to embark on a active weather pattern into next week. Cold weekend temperatures, our first chance to reach 60 degrees for 2022, and details on a potential mid-week storm system all below. COLDER NEXT FEW DAYS. Many people have a busy few days ahead with many events,...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual warming trend into the weekend

The core of the Arctic air is moving to our east. This will allow us to see a gradual warming trend in our temperatures through the weekend. Due to lingering snowpack and clear skies, our overnights will remain frigid and daytime highs will stay below average as the snowpack melts away.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Thursday, gusty conditions Friday

Temperatures will be climbing back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon leaving us with a mild wrap-up to our Thursday. Winds start to increase into the weekend as a cold front sweeps through the region. Winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH will be likely leading to heightened grassland...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight sprinkles, warmer trend lingers

Quick disturbance overnight brings a chance for sprinkles or a light rain shower. Amounts are meager. As temps cool, north central Kansas may see a snow shower. Temps drop slightly Thursday before warning Friday. Fire concerns are elevated Friday as the next cold front comes in, cooling us off Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Sunshine and warmth continue!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be warmer than last, but we will all drop into the 30s again. A little frost will be possible for those in the typically cooler spots in the Wiregrass. Thursday’s mainly sunny skies will bring our afternoon temperatures into the middle 60s.
DOTHAN, AL

