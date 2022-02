ST. LOUIS – Clayton Capital Partners (CCP) - one of the nation's top independent investment banking firms for the middle market - is the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference. The event will take place on March 2nd, 2022 at the St. Louis Club. Kevin M. Short, Managing Partner and CEO of Clayton Capital Partners, will emcee the event and serve as a Keynote Speaker.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO