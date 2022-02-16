ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Extremist killings on the rise across the country

AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKillings by domestic extremists increased from 23 in 2020 to...

www.azfamily.com

WDBO

Report: Conspiracy theorists fuel bump in extremist killings

Newer strains of far-right movements fueled by conspiracy theories, misogyny and anti-vaccine proponents contributed to a modest rise in killings by domestic extremists in the United States last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a Jewish civil rights group. Killings by domestic extremists increased from 23 in 2020...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Italian police allegedly urged death for American suspects

ROME (AP) — Several members of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police force called for the deaths or beatings of two American teenagers who were arrested in the hours after an officer’s July 2019 slaying. A Carabinieri officer is on trial for allegedly blindfolding one of the teens illegally as he awaited questioning. Italian media reported that phone messaging chats involving several Carabinieri following the Americans’ arrests were introduced as evidence on Wednesday. Gabriel Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder of California were convicted last year of murder and given Italy’s stiffest punishment – life imprisonment – for the fatal stabbing of Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. Their appeals trial is scheduled to start on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican authorities detain 1,266 United States-bound migrants from 33 countries, including Russia, Honduras and Colombia during 24-hour period

Authorities in Mexico took 1,266 United States-bound migrants into custody during a 24-hour period – including more than 100 who were trapped inside an abandoned tractor trailer. The National Institute of Migration said the individuals were citizens of 33 countries and were unable to present legal travel documents in...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

FBI and Secret Service warn about ransomware-as-a-service gang

Cyberattackers are using BlackByte, a ransomware-as-a-service group, to target critical infrastructure in the United States, including government facilities, financial institutions, and the agriculture industry, according to a recent advisory from the FBI and Secret Service. The BlackByte group had dropped out of sight for a few weeks, but as of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reuters

U.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval

JACQUEVILLE, Ivory Coast, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States' yearly counter-terrorism training program for African forces began on Sunday in Ivory Coast at a time of upheaval in which Islamist fighters control large areas, coups are on the rise and French forces are winding down. The training program, known...
POLITICS
CBS News

Violent crime on the rise across the U.S.

Violent crime is on the rise in the U.S. According to the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides have risen 44% since 2019. Other violent crimes like aggravated assault, and gun assaults have also risen. Thomas Abt, senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice, joins CBS News to discuss what's causing the increase and the best proven ways to reverse it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YubaNet

Human rights organizations from Israel condemn vicious attacks on Amnesty International

February 3, 2022 – As human rights organizations based in Israel, striving to protect and defend the rights of all people in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, we are writing to express our grave concern about the vicious attacks on Amnesty International, following the publication of its report Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime against Humanity (https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2022/02/israels-system-of-apartheid/)
ADVOCACY
AFP

French case closed over plane attack that sparked Rwanda genocide

France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana's aircraft on April 6, 1994. They had asked judges to reverse a lower court's decision to abandon the case against people close to current President Paul Kagame. Relations between Paris and Kigali had long been strained by the probe and its associated arrest warrants.
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso award-winner vows to keep defending rights

For Daouda Diallo the threat of death is constant in conflict-riddled Burkina Faso.One of the country’s most outspoken human rights defenders, the 39-year-old has documented more than 1,000 extrajudicial killings by security forces and jihadis since Islamic extremists launched a violent campaign in the country six years ago.And that has earned him many enemies. “We denounce the army, the jihadis and the local defense fighters," Diallo told The Associated Press. "So all armed actors pose a danger for me.” Diallo said he’s regularly followed, his home’s been robbed and he rarely sleeps in the same place for fear of...
AFRICA
The Independent

Iran plane crash: At least three killed as military jet comes down near school

A military aircraft has crashed near a school in Tabriz, Iran, killing both its pilots and at least one person on the ground, according to state media reports. The F-5 fighter hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, said the local media report. The crash led to a huge blaze at the centre, requiring the support of fire fighters. The third person who died in the crash was in his car, reported Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The authorities are probing the cause of the incident. Local army official Reza Yousefi...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Mexico’s avocados face fallout from violence, deforestation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With clever Super Bowl ads, an irresistible fruit and apparently insatiable appetite from U.S. consumers, Mexico’s avocado producers have so far been able to separate avocados from the conflictive landscape that produces them — at least until a threat to a U.S. agricultural inspector essentially shut down their exports last week.
AGRICULTURE

