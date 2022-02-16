Extremist killings on the rise across the country

A military aircraft has crashed near a school in Tabriz, Iran, killing both its pilots and at least one person on the ground, according to state media reports. The F-5 fighter hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, said the local media report. The crash led to a huge blaze at the centre, requiring the support of fire fighters. The third person who died in the crash was in his car, reported Iran’s Mehr News Agency. The authorities are probing the cause of the incident. Local army official Reza Yousefi...
Comments / 0