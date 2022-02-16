ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Brockington scores 20, Hunter 16 as Iowa St. beats TCU 54-51

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Izaiah Brockington scored 20 points, Tyrese Hunter added 16 and Iowa State beat TCU 54-51 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Iowa State (17-9, 4-9 Big 12), which won its first 12 games of the season, moved a half-game in front of last-place West Virginia in the conference standings.

Emanuel Miller converted a three-point play and 49 seconds later made a layup to give TCU a six-point lead — the largest by either team — with 13:46 to play. Grill, Hunter and Kalscheur each hit a 3-pointer as the Cyclones scored 12 of the next 16 points to take a 43-41 lead midway through the second half. Lampkin threw down a monstrous two-hand dunk to start a personal 8-4 spurt that put the Horned Frogs back in front with 4:01 left but Brockington hit a 3-pointer 21 seconds later before Kalscheur hit a contested jumper from the elbow as the shot clock expired to give the Cyclones a 52-49 lead with 2:13 to play and Iowa State led the rest of the way.

TCU (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) missed five of its last six field-goal attempts.

Iowa State ended a three-game skid against the Horned Frogs.

Mike Miles Jr., who went into the game averaging a team-high 15.3 points this season, scored a season-low three points on 0-for-9 shooting for the Horned Frogs. The sophomore left the game with 7:12 to play after landing awkwardly on a drive through the lane. He returned about a minute later and reports indicate that the 6-foot-1 guard had suffered leg cramps.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. went 8 of 9 from the field and finished with a career-high 16 points and nine rebounds for TCU. The 6-foot-11 freshman is averaging 11.4 points on 71.4% shooting and 9.0 rebounds over the last five games. Emanuel Miller added 14 points.

Chuck O'Bannon Jr. and Damion Baugh went into the game averaging a combined 21 points per game but finished with just 12 against the Cyclones. O'Bannon scored seven points and Baugh added five but the duo shot just 5 of 18 from the field and went 0 for 7 from 3-point range — where they had made 15 over the previous four games.

Iowa State shot just 39% (21 of 54) overall but made eight of their last 16 field-goal attempts.

TCU finished with its fewest points in a game this season and made 20 of 56 (36%) from the field while missing its last four shots.

The Horned Frogs, as well as Kansas State, are two games back of fourth-place Texas in the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State heads home to play Tuesday against Oklahoma. TCU plays at No. 7 Baylor on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

ABC News

Oklahoma Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo hits career home run No. 95, tying NCAA record

Oklahoma Sooners softball star Jocelyn Alo tied the NCAA Division I record for most career home runs, blasting No. 95 in her team's 8-0 win over Texas State on Sunday. Alo is now tied with former Oklahoma great Lauren Chamberlain on the all-time list. She can set the record when the Sooners play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California, which starts on Friday.
SPORTS
