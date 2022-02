The Freeland High School boys' basketball team is establishing a year of success on the court thanks to its experience and commitment to winning. Undefeated as of Friday afternoon with a 15-0 record overall and 12-0 in conference play, the Falcons have relied on every player on the team to contribute to their success. With nine seniors, Freeland has leaned on the team chemistry that it has built over many years playing together.

FREELAND, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO