The loss of Bob Saget is still being felt over a month after he died from head trauma, which was ruled an accident just last week. Now his family, including widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the release of his medical records because they had concerns about privacy due to the high interest in his case. Florida Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu agreed with them on Wednesday and granted a temporary block on the release of those documents, which also includes photos, and video and audio...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO