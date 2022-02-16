Watch: Luke Winters Skis Out, Eliminated From Men's Slalom
American Luke Winters suffered a hard fall in the opening moments of the men’s alpine slalom, skiing out and ending his bid for an Olympic medal. Winters...www.nbcchicago.com
American Luke Winters suffered a hard fall in the opening moments of the men’s alpine slalom, skiing out and ending his bid for an Olympic medal. Winters...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0