Industry executives are dubbing 2022 the “year of the stadium” and key to pulling off all these tours will be sharing. “Sharing steel,” to be more exact, by spreading the cost of converting the sporting venue into a live music space across multiple acts — this can can save artists millions of dollars on a tour, according to Live Nation executive vp global touring Gerry Barad. The industry veteran told a crowd at Pollstar Live this week that he looks for large swaths of time (around two weeks) where a stadium is free of its home tenants – such as a football or baseball team – and book between two to five shows to get the most revenue for each tour.

