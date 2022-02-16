ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian stumbles against Wolfforth Frenship to finish regular season

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UQQD_0eFl5ulX00
Permian High School’s Tremayne Baty attempts a free throw in the first half against Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday night at the Permian High School Fieldhouse. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

The Permian boys basketball team kept things close early in its matchup with District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

A strong showing in the second quarter helped the Tigers pull away, handing Permian a 72-45 loss to close out the regular season.

The Panthers saw a five-game winning streak come to a close, finishing the night tied for second in the district with Odessa High, which lost to San Angelo Central, 71-66, in San Angelo.

Permian started the contest with quick adjustments on defense and forced early turnovers from the Tigers, taking a two-point lead to close out the first quarter.

Tracy Godfrey scored 10 points in the second period to help Wolfforth Frenship pull away and Tajavis Miller hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to close out the first half, giving the Tigers a 12-point advantage at the break.

Things didn’t pick up for the Panthers after intermission, as they managed four points in the third quarter and were outscored by 13 points.

The Tigers outscored the Panthers 18-16 in the game’s final period to secure the win and the district title.

Godfrey led Wolfforth Frenship with 27 points, while Tremayne Baty paced the Panthers with 10.

Permian (24-8 overall, 8-4 district) and Odessa High (24-8, 8-4) will decide the No. 2 seed out of District 2-6A with a coin flip Wednesday morning.

Playoff details will be finalized after the coin flip.

Wolfforth Frenship 72, Permian 45

Tuesday, Permian Fieldhouse

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (29-3, 11-1 District 2-6A)

Tajavis Miller 4 4-6 15, Dorien Williams 0 0-0 0, Jalen Braziel 6 0-0 13, Jake Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Nathan Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lincon Parrott 1 0-0 2, Dylan Kinsey 1 2-2 4, Tracy Godfrey 11 5-8 27, Kaden Meier 0 0-1 0, Tate Beeles 3 2-2 11, Jamarion Phenix 0 0-0 0, Corbin Gandy 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 13-19 72.

PERMIAN (24-8, 8-4)

Calvione Calicutt 2 2-2 6, Ben Saldivar 4 0-0 8, Ryale Moses 2 1-2 5, Corey McCoy 2 0-0 5, Tabarie Jones 0 0-0 0, Tremayne Baty 3 2-2 10, Joe Aguilar 0 0-0 0, Jamobrione Anderson 1 0-0 2, Brian Huitron 0 0-0 0, Zech Leija 0 0-0 0, Race Herr 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 5-6 45.

Wolfforth Frenship. 14.. 23 17 18 — 72

Permian……………… 16…. 9 4 16 — 45

3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 7 (Miller 3, Braziel 1, Beeles 3), Permian 5 (Baty 2, Herr 3). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship10, Permian 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo, TX
Basketball
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Frenship#Highschool#Tigers#Panthers#Permian Fieldhouse#Lincon Parrott 1 0#Jamarion Phenix#Permian
CBS News

City mourns Huntington Beach police officer who died in helicopter crash

A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
198
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy