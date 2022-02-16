GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos’ season ends in bi-district round

EL PASO The Odessa High girls basketball team saw its season end with a bi-district round playoff loss to El Paso Franklin Tuesday.

Despite picking the pace up in the second quarter, the Lady Bronchos couldn’t hold off the Lady Cougars and fell by a 52-51 score.

Nesha Stephens and Deoshanay Henderson scored 16 of Odessa High’s 22 points in the first half, taking a three-point lead into the intermission.

El Paso Franklin had a strong response after the break, scoring 27 points in the third quarter to jump ahead by 15 points.

One final push from the Lady Bronchos saw them tie the game, with El Paso Franklin converting a free throw with 2 seconds remaining to play for the final margin.

Paige Byford led the Lady Bronchos with 16 points, followed closely by Henderson with 14.

Odessa High concluded its season with a 17-16 overall record and a fourth-place finish in District 2-6A.

El Paso Franklin 52, Odessa High 51

Tuesday, Franklin High School

ODESSA HIGH (17-16)

Aaryn Lira 1 0-0 3, Donajah Watkins 0 3-6 3, Nesha Stephens 4 4-7 13, Kitzia Orozco 0 0-0 0, Valeriah Coy 0 0-0 0, Neveah Carrasco 1 0-0 2, Kylee Bartlett 0 0-0 0, Sam Lopez 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 6 4-10 16, Deoshanay Henderson 7 0-1 14, Destiny Baltazar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-24 51.

EL PASO FRANKLIN (25-5)

Leah Perea 0 0-0 0, Brianna Reynosa 2 1-2 7, Fatime Seck 2 1-3 6, Caitlynn Clark 5 0-1 11, Emma Balsinger 0 0-0 0, Cynthia Gallegos 2 0-3 4, Amaris Valadez 6 3-4 18, Monique Contreras 1 0-2 3, Carolina Trejo 0 0-0 0, Kennia Villarreal Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Taylor Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-15 52.

Odessa High…………. 7.. 15 9 20 — 51

El Paso Franklin…….. 8.. 11 27 6 — 52

3-Point goals — Odessa High 2 (Lira, Stephens 1), El Paso Franklin 9 (Reynosa 2, Seck 1, Clark 1, Valadez 3, Contreras 1, Rodriguez 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 16, El Paso Franklin 14. Fouled out — El Paso Franklin (Rodriguez). Technical fouls — None.