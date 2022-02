SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a construction worker died after being trapped under a piece of heavy equipment for several minutes at a north-side site Tuesday afternoon. First responders got to the scene off the I-10 service road near Leon Springs just before 2 p.m. and found a worker trapped under a large piece of equipment and unresponsive. It took time and more equipment to remove the man, identified as 29-year-old Dustin Sipps, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

