George Washington defeats South Charleston on senior night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted South Charleston Tuesday night for senior night, and won it for the seniors the final 52-40.

It was a packed gym – both students sections were completely filled.

The Patriots came out strong, and went on a run to go up 13-4.

South Charleston’s Mondrell Dean took matters into his own hands as he racked up three straight baskets to close the spread to 13-11; Patriots hit one more, then Dean hit another three and it was 15-14 with under 4 left in the first half.

George Washington won the final 52-40, and roll to 14-4.

