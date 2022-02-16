ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

George Washington defeats South Charleston on senior night

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU0UV_0eFl5AbT00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted South Charleston Tuesday night for senior night, and won it for the seniors the final 52-40.

It was a packed gym – both students sections were completely filled.

The Patriots came out strong, and went on a run to go up 13-4.

South Charleston’s Mondrell Dean took matters into his own hands as he racked up three straight baskets to close the spread to 13-11; Patriots hit one more, then Dean hit another three and it was 15-14 with under 4 left in the first half.

Check out the highlights above!

George Washington won the final 52-40, and roll to 14-4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Chris Stapleton coming to Charleston in July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Friday that country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Charleston! Stapleton will play at the Charleston Coliseum on July 9, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. A full list of tour dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State fair returns for Summer 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year hiatus, the Ohio State Fair will return this summer. The 2020 fair was completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, it was closed to the public, focusing on agricultural and educational competitions. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced Friday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

State clears Cedar Point in Ohio roller coaster accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s no evidence that Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio acted illegally or had reason to believe one of its rides, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster, was unsafe before an object flew off it last year and struck a woman in the head, the state concluded in an investigation released Friday. As a […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

‘FairyBossMothers’ prep for 4th annual mentoring ball

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a party with a purpose. Organizers are getting ready for the fourth annual “FairyBossMother’s Mentoring Ball.” It’s a mentoring event designed to get local young girls connected to successful and inspiring women in the Charleston area. This year its happening at the Women’s Club of Charleston, next Saturday, Feb. 26 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University’s flight school gets new plane

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s flight school welcomed the arrival of their first-ever multi-engine aircraft, the Piper Seminole. “Today is all about adding that key aircraft to our new fleet,” said Bryan Branham, Chief Instructor of Bill Noe Flight School. It joins the three single-engine airplanes they already have. “The key part of this […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Patriots#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
MILITARY
WOWK 13 News

WV reports 1,126 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 4,768 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,126 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 16 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 481,818 cases and 6,162 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Significant flood threat in Tri-State for upcoming week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The threat for flooding unfortunately is returning to the Tri-State, where at least a couple of inches of rain is possible through the week. It’s a beautiful Monday day in the Tri-State, with high temperatures moving all the way up into the middle to upper 60s! Enjoy this sensational weather […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House passes bill with $23 million for Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to shore up Kentucky State University’s finances with a $23 million appropriation coupled with strict oversight measures for the struggling school. The bill, which cleared the House on an 82-7 vote, heads to the Senate next in what could be a crucial few weeks ahead for […]
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: All lanes on I-64E near Dunbar open

UPDATE(10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022): In an email from Metro 911, they say all lanes on I-64 eastbound near Dunbar are back open. DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-64E around the 53 mile-marker. Metro 911 officials say they got the call around 5 a.m. on Feb. […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Under 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 18 follow: Total Change New cases 2,642,330 +2,129 Hospitalizations 111,398 +146 ICU admissions 13,115 +23 Deaths* 35,493 +121 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New fishing pier in Montgomery adds new life to community

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Local leaders helped unveil a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday. It’s been an idea for years, but now the project is coming to fruition. “This is critically important for all of those who don’t live on the river to enjoy the river and the sunshine,” says Anne Cavalier, the […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy