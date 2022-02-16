George Washington defeats South Charleston on senior night
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted South Charleston Tuesday night for senior night, and won it for the seniors the final 52-40.
It was a packed gym – both students sections were completely filled.
The Patriots came out strong, and went on a run to go up 13-4.
South Charleston’s Mondrell Dean took matters into his own hands as he racked up three straight baskets to close the spread to 13-11; Patriots hit one more, then Dean hit another three and it was 15-14 with under 4 left in the first half.

George Washington won the final 52-40, and roll to 14-4.
