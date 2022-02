If former President Donald Trump told “the Big Lie” about the 2020 election, Democrats are telling a bunch of little ones – albeit with the same point. Faced with bad polling that indicates Republicans can retake Congress this fall, and lacking any original non-woke ideas to reverse the ship, Democrats are laying the groundwork by claiming the 2022 elections are rigged before the first vote is cast.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 DAYS AGO