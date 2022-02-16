Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 236 PM EST, Trained weather spotters reported an ice jam in the vicinity of Clintonville along the Ausable River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Locations adjacent to the Ausable River between Ausable Forks and Port Kent including, Keeseville, Port Kent, Clintonville, Ausable Chasm, Ausable Point, Corlaer Bay, Ferris Rock, Union Falls and Alder Brook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
