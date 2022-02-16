ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 02:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Champaign, Macon, Piatt, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 14:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches within the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. within the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Tuesday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
County
Marin County, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 20:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, San Joaquin River Canyon, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Upper San Joaquin River and Kings Canyon NP. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola Potential for patches of icy conditions this afternoon WEATHER * Falling temperatures may lead to residual moisture freezing on untreated and elevated pavement. IMPACTS * The freezing of residual moisture on roadways may result in black ice particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Bay#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Coastal North Bay
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 12:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. Strongest winds will be close to the Lake Erie shore and I-90 corridor west of the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 02:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County Patchy Areas of Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog...some locally dense...are forecast to develop across portions of the area over the next several hours. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist into the early morning commute. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 09:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-08 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All the exposed beaches across north coast of Puerto Rico, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following counties, Clinton, Essex and Franklin. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 236 PM EST, Trained weather spotters reported an ice jam in the vicinity of Clintonville along the Ausable River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Locations adjacent to the Ausable River between Ausable Forks and Port Kent including, Keeseville, Port Kent, Clintonville, Ausable Chasm, Ausable Point, Corlaer Bay, Ferris Rock, Union Falls and Alder Brook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-07 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for De Kalb, Kane, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Lee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet quickly changing to wet snow expected overnight. After a break in the accumulating wintry precipitation Thursday morning, wind driven snow is expected Thursday afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility Thursday afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist until later this morning, otherwise the fog has lifted and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PST.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 01:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-10 16:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-10 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York RAIN SHOWERS MAY END AS LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING Rain showers may end as locally heavy snow showers late this afternoon and early this evening. This may make for slick conditions in some areas around the time of rush hour. A strong cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible. Snow accumulations up to an inch are possible with locally icy travel. Be prepared for wind gusts over 30 mph.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-12 09:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-12 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills Moderate Gusty West Winds Near Arlington and Elk Mountain Through 2 PM Today Travelers on Interstate 80 between mile markers 240 and 290 can expect westerly wins of 30 to 35 mph sustained with gusts to 55 mph through 2 PM today. These stronger wind gusts will create patchy blowing and drifting snow at times before the winds ease later this afternoon. If traveling this stretch of Interstate 80 late this afternoon and early afternoon...be prepared for sudden wind gusts that could create brief hazardous driving conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy