Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 14:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches within the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. within the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Tuesday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO