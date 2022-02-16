Formal Request Filed For Names Of Douglas County Teachers At Protest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An effort is underway to identify the teachers who took part in a protest earlier this month in Douglas County. The teachers staged a “sick out” on Feb. 3 to show their support for then-Superintendent Corey Wise.

Wise was fired days later by a majority of the Douglas County School Board. The four who voted him our are newly-elected members.

Their supporters have been demanding to know the names of the teachers at the protest, and someone has formally requested the list from the school district.

Douglas County resident and former District Attorney George Brauchler was among those wanting to expose the teachers.

He stated on social media before the protest, “Why should it be a secret? Are they ashamed or worried that parents will disagree?”

Brauchler announced on social media on Tuesday night he did not make the formal request for the names.