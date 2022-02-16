Northwestern Graduate Workers present NU’s financial report, discuss alternative allocations

With the rise of the omicron variant, some Northwestern religious organizations have implemented policies to reduce the spread and ensure safety of its members. OM at NU, a Hindu-centered religious group, was forced to move its “Hindu Classical Arts Showcase” from January to Feb. 26 due to omicron, according to co-president and Weinberg freshman Kushal Mungee. Mungee said OM will take new precautions to ensure the event’s safety.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO