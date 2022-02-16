ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern Graduate Workers present NU’s financial report, discuss alternative allocations

By Iris Swarthout
Daily Northwestern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern Graduate Workers analyzed NU’s financial report Tuesday while incorporating other employee rights organizations into the discussion. In a presentation led by Ph.D. candidate and NUGW Research Committee Chair Andrew Montequin, workers informed attendees of the growing disparity between Ph.D. student stipends and NU’s endowment. NU’s primary reserve ratio, which compares...

dailynorthwestern.com

