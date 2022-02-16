Court notes 2/16/22

The Catholic Choral Society of Northeast PA will present its annual Lenten concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at The Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City. The Rev. Patrick J. Pratico is pastor. Snow date is Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. Concert is free to the public. A free will offering will be accepted. Brenda Grunza is president of the Catholic Choral Society. Ann Manganiello is music director of the chorus. Kimberly Gnall is accompanist. The group, marking its 72nd season, is comprised of members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties who will perform inspirational music in the Lenten tradition. For information, call 570-575-1040 or go to www.catholicchoralsociety.org.

