Wilkes-barre, PA

Court notes 2/16/22

The Citizens Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Biscontini (administrator) et al. to Paul M. Mulcahy Sr. for $100,000; Wilkes-Barre. Frank J. Sobeck et al. to Walter Gary Peters et al. for $310,000; Kingston Twp. Lisa Makara to Brittany Rossi et al. for $159,000; Kingston Twp. Marianna Dovicakova (per agent) et al. to 12 Polina Ct....

www.citizensvoice.com

The Citizens Voice

Mr. and Mrs. Burke

Edward and Nancy Burke, of Dallas Twp., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Feb. 19, 1972, in St. Veronica’s Church, Howell Twp., N.J. Their attendants were Mary Jane Hassard Nolan, New York, N.Y. and William McGraw, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs. Burke is the daughter of the...
DALLAS, PA
The Citizens Voice

$5 million coming to area to help elderly homeowners, small businesses

The state has awarded $5 million in funding to help elderly and disabled people in the Pittston area stay in their homes and small businesses throughout the region keep their doors open. The City of Pittston will receive $1 million to address housing rehabilitation needs of the elderly and individuals...
PITTSTON, PA
The Citizens Voice

Ice skating legend to conduct clinic at new local rink Saturday

The City of Wilkes-Barre will host a free Kids’ Skating Clinic at the new ice rink on Public Square from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Mayor George Brown announced Tuesday. Karel Zubris will conduct the clinic, offering basic skills for beginners. Participants should bring their own skates. Helmets are suggested, but not required, for kids.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Citizens Voice

Hillcrest Estates subdivision application approved

WRIGHT TWP. — A plan by a well-known Lehigh Valley home builder to bring new life to the long-dormant Sanctuary development on Church Road took a huge step forward this week when the township planning commission gave conditional final approval to the project’s preliminary/final major subdivision plan. Tuskes...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Citizens Voice

Malacari running for 119th state House District

Vito Malacari, a Hanover Twp. Democrat and Northwest Area High School teacher, announced he is a candidate for the 119th state House District. State Rep. Gerald J. Mullery represents the district, and the Democrat from Newport Twp. announced in January he won’t seek another term this year. Malacari, 35,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Citizens Voice

$1.3M water line project begins in Hanover Twp.

Pennsylvania American Water is starting a $1.3 million project to replace more than 5,000 feet of water main in Hanover Twp. to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The system improvements replace a water main dating back to 1893. Company contractors recently began...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
The Citizens Voice

Community digest 02/18/2022

The Catholic Choral Society of Northeast PA will present its annual Lenten concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at The Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City. The Rev. Patrick J. Pratico is pastor. Snow date is Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. Concert is free to the public. A free will offering will be accepted. Brenda Grunza is president of the Catholic Choral Society. Ann Manganiello is music director of the chorus. Kimberly Gnall is accompanist. The group, marking its 72nd season, is comprised of members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties who will perform inspirational music in the Lenten tradition. For information, call 570-575-1040 or go to www.catholicchoralsociety.org.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Citizens Voice

Dupont's Knick reappointed to PGC

The state Senate recently reappointed Dupont resident Stanley Knick to a second term on the Pennsylvania Game Commission board, representing the northeast region. Knick, who resumes his position as president of the PGC board, will serve a four-year term as the District 7 commissioner, which represents the counties of Luzerne, Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming. His first term expired Jan. 17 and the reappointment was in limbo as legislators worked to pass House Bill 1122, which created a ninth district on the eight-member PGC board.
DUPONT, PA

