A home for all: couch potatoes & superhumans alike

Cooking potato wedges isn’t rocket science, but I wanted to simplify the process as much as possible. Usually, you’ll achieve the best result if the potatoes are cooked twice—boiled first, then fried or baked—to ensure a fluffy inside and super-crispy outside. I removed that extra step (and those extra dishes) by cooking the potatoes on one sheet pan, two different ways: First, add water and steam the potatoes in the oven until partially cooked. Then take them out, season them, and pop them back in until golden brown and crispy. Easy, right? Russet potatoes are high in starch and low in moisture, delivering all the right textures once baked. To make them shine, we don’t need a lot of other ingredients: Black pepper has always been one of my favorite spices to work with—it’s such a common staple, we tend to forget how flavorful it can be. Don’t swap in pre-ground black pepper here, which is much, much blander. Crushing whole peppercorns just before using them ensures the best flavor. The honey encourages the wedges to caramelize in the oven, while balancing out that spicy kick. Hide these potato wedges under a bed of grated cheese and get ready for your guests to ask for the recipe. —Carolina Gelen.

