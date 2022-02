In the last paragraph of his Feb. 13 op-ed, “The collapse of our common culture,” David Von Drehle offered the most important assertion for “We the People” to consider. If we are truly committed to achieving “a more perfect Union” and progress now needed on each of the five elements following our Constitution’s preamble goal, we do need “a new set of starting points for our political debates.” This is vital if we intend to sustain the level of comforts, safety and freedoms that most of us have experienced thus far.

