ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

4 years after placing 4th, Noel wins Olympic gold in slalom

perutribune.com
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Four years ago, at the age of 20, Clement Noel finished...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slalom#Ap
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Norway wins Olympic gold in Nordic combined team event

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Norway won Olympic gold in the Nordic combined team competition on Thursday, overcoming the COVID-related absence of Jarl Magnus Riiber. The team of four-time Olympic gold medalist Joergen Graabak, Jens Luraas Oftebro, Espen Bjoernstad and Espen Andersen pulled away late in the cross-country race, winning by 54.9 seconds.
SPORTS
Reuters

Kilty devastated after losing medal for Ujah doping violation

Feb 19 (Reuters) - British sprinter Richard Kilty said he missed out on sending his son to school with an Olympic medal because team mate Chijindu Ujah failed to adhere to rules that would have prevented his positive dope test and their Tokyo silvers being stripped. Britain were stripped of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.Stars of the dayWhat a performance! @TeamMouat will play Sweden in the final 🙌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Q57iQaGzuy— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 17, 2022Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The windy conditions played right into the hands — and skis — of Alexander Bolshunov. The Russian earned his third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, winning the weather-shortened 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race. The race was delayed by an...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB meet Sweden in curling semi-final with Montell Douglas in bobsleigh action

Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...
SPORTS
WSB Radio

Olympics Live: Boe dominates to win biathlon mass start race

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy