House leads New Mexico to 75-66 win over No. 22 Wyoming

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Courtney Wallace beat New Mexico State at the plate and in the circle as Nebraska earned a 14-4 win Thursday at the Troy Cox Classic. Wallace homered, doubled, drove in four runs and pitched the first five innings to improve to 3-1 this season. The...
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler‘s father, Michael, clarified reports that his son was interested on furthering his college football career at Arizona State. Despite being close to home, this wasn’t the case, Michael Rattler confirmed. ESPN college football host Matt Barrie stated in a quote tweet regarding a...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Comments / 0