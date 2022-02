MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell “intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia” by spreading bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, voting machine company Smartmatic has claimed in a new lawsuit.Mr Lindell used the attention gained from his farcical crusade to have Joe Biden’s election victory overturned for the “noble purpose of selling his pillows”, Smartmatic’s lawyers argued in a suit filed in a US District court in Minnesota this week.“Crazy like a fox. Mike Lindell knows exactly what he is doing, and it is dangerous,” Smartmatic said in the filing.“He knows the election was not rigged, fixed, or stolen....

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO