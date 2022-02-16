Active anaerobic methane oxidation and sulfur disproportionation in the deep terrestrial subsurface

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO