ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Active anaerobic methane oxidation and sulfur disproportionation in the deep terrestrial subsurface

By Emma Bell
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrobial life is widespread in the terrestrial subsurface and present down to several kilometers depth, but the energy sources that fuel metabolism in deep oligotrophic and anoxic environments remain unclear. In the deep crystalline bedrock of the Fennoscandian Shield at Olkiluoto, Finland, opposing gradients of abiotic methane and ancient seawater-derived sulfate...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Carbon-coated MoSTe nanocables for efficient sodium-ion storage in non-aqueous dual-ion batteries

Sodium-based dual-ion batteries have received increased attention owing to their appealing cell voltage (i.e., >3"‰V) and cost-effective features. However, the development of high-performance anode materials is one of the key elements for exploiting this electrochemical energy storage system at practical levels. Here, we report a source-template synthetic strategy for fabricating a variety of nanowire-in-nanotube MSxTey@C (M"‰="‰Mo, W, Re) structures with an in situ-grown carbon film coating, termed as nanocables. Among the various materials prepared, the MoS1.5Te0.5@C nanocables are investigated as negative electrode active material in combination with expanded graphite at the positive electrode and NaPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solutions for dual-ion storage in coin cell configuration. As a result, the dual-ion lab-scale cells demonstrate a prolonged cycling lifespan with 97% capacity retention over 1500 cycles and a reversible capacity of about 101 mAh gâˆ’1 at specific capacities (based on the mass of the anode) of 1.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 5.0"‰A"‰gâˆ’1, respectively.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Explosive fossil fruit found buried beneath ancient Indian lava flows

Just before the closing scenes of the Cretaceous Period, India was a rogue subcontinent on a collision course with Asia. Before the two landmasses merged, however, India rafted over a "hot spot" within the Earth's crust, triggering one of the largest volcanic eruptions in Earth's history, which likely contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tuneable electron"“magnon coupling of ferromagnetic surface states in PdCoO

Controlling spin wave excitations in magnetic materials underpins the burgeoning field of magnonics. Yet, little is known about how magnons interact with the conduction electrons of itinerant magnets, or how this interplay can be controlled. Via a surface-sensitive spectroscopic approach, we demonstrate a strong electron"“magnon coupling at the Pd-terminated surface of the delafossite oxide PdCoO2, where a polar surface charge mediates a Stoner transition to itinerant surface ferromagnetism. We show how the coupling is enhanced sevenfold with increasing surface disorder, and concomitant charge carrier doping, becoming sufficiently strong to drive the system into a polaronic regime, accompanied by a significant quasiparticle mass enhancement. Our study thus sheds light on electron"“magnon interactions in solid-state materials, and the ways in which these can be controlled.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Res#Ethane#Oxidizer#Smtz#Aom#Desulfocapsaceae#Syntrophy#Dpann Archaea
Nature.com

Earliest humans, HIV variant and breakthrough COVID

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Evidence of Europe’s first Homo sapiens found in French cave. A study published on 9 February argues that distinctive stone tools and a lone child’s tooth were left by H. sapiens during a short stay, some 54,000 years ago — and not by Neanderthals, who lived in the rock shelter for thousands of years before and after that time (L. Slimak et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabj9496; 2022).
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Google
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Reply to: "Topological and trivial domain wall states in engineered atomic chains"

Replying to: Seung-Gyo Jeong and Tae-Hwan Kim npj Quantum Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41535-022-00424-y (2022) Topological modes in one- and two-dimensional systems have been proposed for numerous applications utilizing their exotic electronic responses. Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model"“one-dimensional (1D) dimer chain"“is one of the simplest models exhibiting topological states. While the edge modes in the SSH model are exactly at the mid-gap energy, other paradigmatic 1D models such as trimer and coupled dimer chains have non-zero energy boundary states. In our original paper1, we realized atomically controlled trimer and coupled dimer chains using chlorine vacancies in the c(2"‰Ã—"‰2) adsorption layer on Cu(100)2. This built on earlier work on atomically controlled dimer chains3, where the desired structures are fabricated using atom manipulation by low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy (STM).
CHEMISTRY
LiveScience

Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

Astronomers just found the largest galaxy ever discovered, and they have no idea how it got so big. At 16.3 million light-years wide, the Alcyoneus galaxy has a diameter 160 times wider than the Milky Way and four times that of the previous title holder, IC 1101, which spans 3.9 million light-years, researchers reported in a new study. Named after one of the mythical giants who fought Hercules and whose name means "mighty ass" in Greek, Alcyoneus is roughly 3 billion light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA's IXPE sends first science image

In time for Valentine's Day, NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer which launched Dec. 9, 2021, has delivered its first imaging data since completing its month-long commissioning phase. All instruments are functioning well aboard the observatory, which is on a quest to study some of the most mysterious and extreme objects...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Daily briefing: Methane is spiking ‘dangerously fast’

Global methane concentrations have soared to nearly triple preindustrial levels. Plus, the first glimpse of a black hole wandering alone in space and how to safeguard the Internet from quantum hackers. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Automated procedure to assess pup retrieval in laboratory mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05641-w, published online 31 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion, where. "However, to date, neither DLC or other available software could be used to track a dam and her pup simultaneously, and track multiple body parts on each...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coupling sulfur oxidation to antimonate reduction – a novel biogeochemical process mediated by Desulfurivibrio spp.

Extreme environments are widely distibuted on earth, such as deserts, glaciers, permafrosts, acid mine drainages, and deepsea sediments. The life residing in extreme environments are facing various environmental stresses, such as aridity, cold, nutrient deficient, high metal toxicity, and hydrostatic pressure. Microorganism residing in these extreme environments can adopt different life styles to cope with the harsh environmental conditions. Thus, investigation of the microorganisms is of interest to identify novel metabolisms or to understand the microbial ecology, evolution, and environmental adaptation [1] [2].
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Downstream high-speed plasma jet generation as a direct consequence of shock reformation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28110-4, published online 1 February 2022. In this article the affiliation Space Research Institute, Austrian Academy of Sciences, Graz, Austria for Author Ferdinand Plaschke was missing. Author name Savvas Raptis was incorrectly written as Savvas Rapitis. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Establishing long-term nitrogen response of global cereals to assess sustainable fertilizer rates

In the version of this article originally published, there were errors in Fig. 7 and equation (4). In Fig. 7, the center heading, now reading "Food plate to farm gate price ratio = 3" originally read, in part, "ratio = 1." In equation 4, now reading "N% = 1.873 + (3.26 Ã— 10âˆ’3 Ã— Nav) âˆ’ (6.20 Ã— 10âˆ’2 Ã— Ymax) (R2 = 0.743, N = 224)," an extraneous minus symbol was present before "6.20." The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Challenges and opportunities in quantum machine learning for high-energy physics

Quantum machine learning may provide powerful tools for data analysis in high-energy physics. Sau Lan Wu and Shinjae Yoo describe how the potential of these tools is starting to be tested and what has been understood thus far. As the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) experiments enter the post-Higgs discovery era,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Wide-temperature-window hydrogel electrolyte developed for aqueous zinc-ion battery

Researchers led by Prof. Hu Linhua from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Ji Denghui from Shijiazhuang University have recently developed a hydrogel electrolyte that endows batteries with better stability in wider temperature range (-20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius), more flexible device application, and larger capacity.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy