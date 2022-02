The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Evidence of Europe’s first Homo sapiens found in French cave. A study published on 9 February argues that distinctive stone tools and a lone child’s tooth were left by H. sapiens during a short stay, some 54,000 years ago — and not by Neanderthals, who lived in the rock shelter for thousands of years before and after that time (L. Slimak et al. Sci. Adv. 8, eabj9496; 2022).

