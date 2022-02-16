ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Alpers’ career night leads O’Gorman past Harrisburg

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT5Wd_0eFl0DQh00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman’s David Alpers was nearly unstoppable as the Knights powered past Harrisburg, 65-53 on Tuesday night.

The Knights held a narrow three points lead in the third quarter at 39-36, but they would close out the quarter on an 8-4 run to build a seven point lead at the end of three.

O’Gorman would outscore Harrisburg 18-13 in the fourth quarter, en route to their sixth straight win. The Knights are now 16-2 on the season.

Senior David Alpers led the way as he posted a career high 30 points. Matt Eng added 15.

Ethan Determan led the way for Harrisburg with 17 points. Jacoby Mehrman tallied 15 for the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Douglas Wilson Jr. steals show as Jacks cruise 79-60

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – For the seventh time in the last 11 seasons, the South Dakota State men’s basketball team completed an undefeated season at home. The Summit League champion Jackrabbits overcame a slow start with a furious close to the first half, downing St. Thomas 79-60 in Frost Arena. SDSU (25-4, 16-0 Summit League) […]
BASKETBALL
KELOLAND

SDSU wrestling powers past NDSU 32-3

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State saved perhaps its best performance of the season for last, closing the dual campaign Sunday afternoon with an emphatic 32-3 victory over Big 12 Conference rival North Dakota State before a crowd of 1,518 at Frost Arena. In winning back the Border Bell, the 25th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Harrisburg, SD
Basketball
City
Harrisburg, SD
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
Harrisburg, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Wieners run wild on ice at PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) – On a night when Kuzco edged Letty for the Wiener Dog Race title, the Fighting Wiener Dogs scored four times in the second period and knocked the woof off the PREMIER Center when they raced to a 6-1 victory over Omaha. Sam Harris netted two goals while Daniel Russell and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday night scoreboard – February 18th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the local area: SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Belle Fourche 58, Faith 48 Canistota 63, Colman-Egan 34 Castlewood 64, Estelline/Hendricks 38 Clark/Willow Lake 67, Sisseton 40 Crazy Horse 75, Wakpala 68 Dakota Valley 71, Madison 40 DeSmet 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51 Dell Rapids 55, Lennox 50 Dell Rapids St. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpers#Knights#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

USF women take down Augustana 69-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Krystal Carlson scored 17 points while JeMae Nichols had her career-first double-double and Sydney White added 15 points as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (15-11, 10-9 NSIC) secured a season sweep of their city rivals Augustana (12-10, 8-10 NSIC) after a 69-62 win Thursday (Feb. 17) at […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD women improve to 21-5 with 73-46 win over St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn (USD) – South Dakota sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven tallied 26 points to lead the Coyotes to a 73-46 road win at St. Thomas inside Schoenecker Arena. It marked the penultimate conference road game for the Coyotes (21-5, 14-1), who clinched a top-two seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament with tonight’s win. […]
BASKETBALL
KELOLAND

South Dakota men push winning streak to three

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota jumped out to a 17-0 lead and that proved plenty in an 81-60 win against St. Thomas Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes (16-10, 9-6 Summit) have won three in a row and completed a regular season sweep of the Summit’s newest member. The Tommies (8-18, […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana men clinch NSIC title with victory over USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – It was a championship night for the Augustana men’s basketball team. The No. 5 Vikings topped Sioux Falls 74-54 to improve to 16-2 in the NSIC and claim the overall and south division championship with a game to play. On the season, Augustana moves to 22-2 while USF falls to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

South Dakota State women win 10th straight

MACOMB, ILL (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball extended its win streak to 10 games Thursday night with an 84-54 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Four Jackrabbits posted double figures in the game, paced by Myah Selland’s 20 points. Selland was joined in double digits by Tori Nelson (16), Paige Meyer (13) […]
MACOMB, IL
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

807
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy