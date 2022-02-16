After losing by 28 at Rupp, Vols exact some payback to #4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 76-63 victory over No. 4 Kentucky.

Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.

The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each had 11 points.

