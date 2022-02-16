ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No Morant, no problem for Grizzlies in win over New Orleans

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fx7Ex_0eFkzrN800

NEW ORLEANS — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis.

Morant sat out with left ankle soreness. But the Grizzlies have usually played well without him. They are now 12-2 in games he’s missed.

CJ McCollum had 30 points to lead New Orleans. Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 18 points for the Pelicans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Two charged after police find stolen cars, drugs, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were charged after police found stolen cars, guns, and drugs in Southwest Memphis on Monday. According to Memphis Police, officers received information concerning a stolen gray 2010 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area. Officers found the occupied stolen car on the street in front of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman escapes while being taken to jail, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is facing charges after she escaped custody while she was being taken to jail Wednesday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, deputies were taking Abbigail Allison, 24, to jail when she managed to free herself from the handcuffs and get out of the car at I-40 and Sycamore View Road. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
WREG

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said a woman who was operating a forklift removed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man shoots would-be robber in North Memphis, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Neighbors say an attempted robbery led to a shootout that sent two people to the hospital in a North Memphis neighborhood. Memphis police are saying very little about the double shooting Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Stovall Avenue and Hyde Park Street. A woman at the house on Stovall told WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man charged after killing suspected auto thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a man who he believed was trying to break into his car on Friday in South Memphis. Police say it happened Feb. 4 at a townhome on Mason Street in South Memphis when Gabriel Borders heard his car alarm […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova woman hit by car, man turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a man has turned himself in after they say he hit a woman with his car on Valentine’s Day. Investigators said Lemuel Taylor, 38, was wanted for criminal attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault for driving over a woman in Cordova on Feb. 14. The victim sustained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Boyfriends get involved in women’s argument, one left dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after officers say an altercation in October between two women led to a man being shot and killed. Police said two women got into an argument that turned physical on Oct. 5, 2021 at Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser on Rangeline Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Drugs, firearms and cash found in massive Whitehaven bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) team said they have made a drug bust after they were contacted by officers from the Raines Station regarding a burglar alarm. Kevin Bacchus, 37, is now facing a long list of charges related to narcotics and firearms. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police issues City Watch for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult and they need your help finding him. Police said Rico Williams was last seen on the 3000 block of Scenic Highway in Memphis, Tennessee on January 24, 2022 around 5 p.m. Reports indicate he left the house, but does […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Memphis woman’s car found in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Memphis woman has been found. Ashley McDonald was first reported missing in November. She was reportedly going to Batesville, Mississippi on Thanksgiving to meet a man. Now, McDonald’s vehicle has been found in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi — nearly 100 miles away from her southeast Memphis home. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
WREG

One injured in overnight shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Frayser on Wednesday. Police responded to the incident on Brewster Ave. around midnight. The shooting victim was taken to Regional One, but no additional information regarding their condition has been released. We will update this page when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after South Memphis shooting

UPDATE: MPD has confirmed they have arrested 38-year-old Marcus Orr in connection with the teen’s shooting death. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Memphis on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Ratliff Lane when witnesses say Marcus Orr, 38, got into a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted in Penny Pantry homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect who is wanted of shooting and killing a man at a store on Feb. 8. SCSO said Cameron Westbrook, 21, is wanted for the shooting death of Andre Harwell that happened in front of The Penny Pantry in Northaven. Harwell was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy