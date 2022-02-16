ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

High-value pleiotropic genes for developing multiple stress-tolerant biofortified crops for 21st-century challenges

By Amjad M. Husaini
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agriculture-based livelihood systems that are already vulnerable due to multiple challenges face immediate risk of increased crop failures due to weather vagaries. As breeders and biotechnologists, our strategy is to advance and innovate breeding for weather-proofing crops. Plant stress tolerance is a genetically complex trait. Additionally, crops rarely face a...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Underwater 'breathing' plants could be key to stress-resistant crops

Wetland plants have a high tolerance against flooding due to the formation of "lysigenous aerenchyma," air channels that help transfer gases to the submerged roots. These channels also help the plant withstand drought and nutrient deficiency. Now, scientists from Japan investigate the underlying mechanism of aerenchyma formation to understand the phenomenon better, opening doors to the development of crops that are resilient against extreme weather changes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Self-replicating vehicles based on negative strand RNA viruses

Self-replicating RNA viruses have been engineered as efficient expression vectors for vaccine development for infectious diseases and cancers. Moreover, self-replicating RNA viral vectors, particularly oncolytic viruses, have been applied for cancer therapy and immunotherapy. Among negative strand RNA viruses, measles viruses and rhabdoviruses have been frequently applied for vaccine development against viruses such as Chikungunya virus, Lassa virus, Ebola virus, influenza virus, HIV, Zika virus, and coronaviruses. Immunization of rodents and primates has elicited strong neutralizing antibody responses and provided protection against lethal challenges with pathogenic viruses. Several clinical trials have been conducted. Ervebo, a vaccine based on a vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) vector has been approved for immunization of humans against Ebola virus. Different types of cancers such as brain, breast, cervical, lung, leukemia/lymphoma, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, and melanoma, have been the targets for cancer vaccine development, cancer gene therapy, and cancer immunotherapy. Administration of measles virus and VSV vectors have demonstrated immune responses, tumor regression, and tumor eradication in various animal models. A limited number of clinical trials have shown well-tolerated treatment, good safety profiles, and dose-dependent activity in cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Establishing long-term nitrogen response of global cereals to assess sustainable fertilizer rates

In the version of this article originally published, there were errors in Fig. 7 and equation (4). In Fig. 7, the center heading, now reading "Food plate to farm gate price ratio = 3" originally read, in part, "ratio = 1." In equation 4, now reading "N% = 1.873 + (3.26 Ã— 10âˆ’3 Ã— Nav) âˆ’ (6.20 Ã— 10âˆ’2 Ã— Ymax) (R2 = 0.743, N = 224)," an extraneous minus symbol was present before "6.20." The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

China: reform research-evaluation criteria

South China Normal University, Guangzhou, China. South China Normal University, Guangzhou, China. South China Normal University, Guangzhou, China. As Chinese researchers, we strongly agree that a broader range of research-evaluation criteria could help a greater diversity of institutions to perform well (Nature 601, 166; 2022). In our view, China’s research would benefit from the SCOPE initiative — the inclusive evaluation framework developed by the International Network of Research Management Societies (see go.nature.com/34t5).
CHINA
Nature.com

Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
SCIENCE
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Phys.org

Scientists discover a mysterious transition in an electronic crystal

When temperature changes, many materials undergo a phase transition, such as liquid water to ice, or a metal to a superconductor. Sometimes, a so-called hysteresis loop accompanies such a phase change, so that the transition temperatures are different depending on whether the material is cooled down or warmed up. In...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Ancient mixing of ancestries shaped present-day European body and health traits

A study recently published in Current Biology described the impact of ancient migrations on some complex traits (physiology and appearance) of contemporary Europeans. The study was led by Dr. Davide Marnetto from the Institute of Genomics of the University of Tartu, Estonia and University of Turin, Italy and Prof. Luca Pagani from the University of Padova, Italy.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Severe and Widespread Drought in the 21st Century

Drought is among the most damaging natural hazards in the world, often causing severe losses to agriculture, ecosystems, and human societies. Historical records of precipitation, streamflow, and observation-derived drought indices all show increased aridity since 1950s over several hotspot regions, including Africa, southern Europe, East Asia, eastern Australia, Northwest Canada, and southern Brazil.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS

