ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rphzc_0eFkzac100
Japan Kirin China FILE - A man walks near an advertisement of a Kirin brand beer in Tokyo on Aug. 25, 2020. Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO — (AP) — Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday.

The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar.

The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for 115 billion yen ($994 million) covers Kirin’s entire 40% stake in China Resources Kirin Beverages, Tokyo-based Kirin said in a statement.

The joint venture, established in 2011, had been expanding its business in China, making bottled water and bottled tea, according to Kirin Holdings Co.

Kirin said the move was part of its recent decision to review its investment portfolio, including foreign operations, under a management plan that runs through 2024.

The plan has the company focusing on certain areas, including pharmaceuticals and health science as well as food and beverages.

More recently, Kirin has been trying to streamline its sprawling operations to focus on projects like developing drugs for diseases that have no existing treatments, and working on what Kirin calls LC-Plasma to offer health products that help maintain immune systems.

Kirin is among Japan’s top beer brands, but beer companies here have in recent decades expanded into other kinds of beverages. It still has various global operations, including Four Roses Distillery in the U.S. and San Miguel Brewery in the Philippines.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

BANGKOK — (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings said Monday it has decided to withdraw from its joint venture in Myanmar. Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a military-affiliated company, after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to expand commercial pension pilot scheme nationwide, regulator says

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China will from March 1 expand nationwide a pilot scheme developing commercial pension products for the country's aging population, its banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Other than six insurers including state-owned PICC Life Insurance, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will also...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#Ap#Japanese#Plateau Consumer#Chinese#Kirin Holdings Co#Lc Plasma#The Associated Press
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
WSB Radio

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — (AP) — When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against "human rights atrocities" while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed "loud and obnoxious" British skier also proved that other athletes, had they chosen, perhaps could have used their Olympic platform to pipe up, too.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power. The Australian founder of software...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

BEIJING — (AP) — The smartphones glowed. The irony echoed. As part of the closing ceremony Sunday night for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd packed — well, dotted, really — the famed Bird's Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Olympics Live: Flame extinguished to end Beijing Games

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history. It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee...
SPORTS
WSB Radio

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — (AP) — Warnings to use disposable "burner" phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
WSB Radio

Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

CHICAGO — (AP) — An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants...
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy