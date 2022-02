There's nothing I love more than forever pieces. You know, those things in your closet that have experienced memories with you, whether it's a top you wore to that job interview that ended up changing your life or a dress that took you to unexpected places on a night out. I always feel like it's the simple wardrobe staples that end up having the biggest impact on your life. I mean just think about the pair of pants you wear every weekend. You two have been through everything together. Our wardrobe staples are there for each and every one of our special moments, so I like to choose mine wisely.

11 DAYS AGO