ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Statement Sunglasses Make Every Outfit 100x Cooler—I Tried the 5 Best Styles Out

By Banna Girmay
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I vividly remember riding in the back seat as a middle schooler and observing my friends’ moms in their Chanel or Gucci sunglasses as they whipped us around L.A. like the 13-year-old diva bosses we were. I could tell the sunglasses were deliberate stylistic choices based on the way they would...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

All the Exact Pairs of Jeans Celebs Are Wearing in 2022

Out of all the categories of clothing, I always end up returning to jeans the most frequently. They're so tricky to get right because personal taste varies so widely when it comes to fit, silhouette, and wash. That said, you're guaranteed to start out strong if you choose a pair that's already celeb approved, right? At least, that's the thinking behind this story.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have Minimal Style and Live in L.A.—These Elevated Basics Are Important to Me

There is something quite appealing about the idea of that effortless California vibe. Many on the West Coast (like in Los Angeles) often gravitate toward easy yet chic pieces to create their signature pared-down looks. So we routinely turn to creatives in this set for sartorial inspiration. Stylist and content creator Jen Andrews-Cater happens to be one of the said people.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tom Ford
whowhatwear

I Did a Lot of Research, and These Are the 7 Sneakers to Own in 2022

This never used to be the case, but I’ve suddenly become a sneaker person. Not only have I started wearing sneakers more and collecting new pairs, but I’ve also been spending time studying the latest releases and waking up at the crack of dawn to try to get my hands on virtual drops. From all of my latest shoe research, I landed on seven cool sneakers that are important to own in 2022.
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#The Outfit#Lenses#Jewelry#Flared Jeans#Chanel#Blackout Black
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles' $300k engagement ring has a whopping 36 diamonds

We haven't been able to take our eyes off Simone Biles' glittering engagement ring since she shared the exciting news that her 26-year-old football player partner Jonathan Owens popped the question. The Olympic gymnast, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos of the proposal – plus close-up...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The 15 Best Affordable Sunglasses That Look Surprisingly Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Not too long ago, cheap sunglasses for men might have looked cool, but they’d break if you as much as looked at them funny. These days, affordable sunglasses are on-trend and have all the essentials that you’d expect from a pair of premium-priced sunglasses. And nothing tops off a fashionable outfit better than a pair of cool-looking sunglasses* In fact, inexpensive sunglass manufacturers now have the same features as the higher-priced ones. For less than thirty dollars, you’ll get cool-looking...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

Zendaya Wore a Button-Down Shirt As a Dress for a Date With Tom Holland

I know, I know—it's hard to concentrate on what Zendaya is wearing when it's taking every ounce of will not to stare at her hand, clasped inside of Tom Holland's. I get it. But once you've gotten your fix of M.J. and Peter Parker out together on an IRL date (right after Valentine's Day no less), we need to discuss the Euphoria actor's low-key and utterly stunning date-night ensemble. That, and how to copy it, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber and EmRata's Cult-Favorite Brand Launched an Under-$120 Collab

In case you missed it, we published our big Who What Wear It List in December, highlighting the brands, trends, and items that mattered the most in 2021. We gave Miaou the title of the most tagged brand on Instagram because of its cult status with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Demie, and Olivia Rodrigo, just to name a few. Now, the cult-favorite brand has done us all a solid and collaborated with Urban Outfitters on a new capsule collection that's all under $120—a steal compared to the brand's usual prices, which can go up to $300 or $400.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I'm Trying to Branch Out From Denim, and These 28 Chic Pants Are Calling My Name

I grew up in Southern California, so denim is practically part of my DNA. It's typically my baseline for every outfit, so the thought of building a look around anything else honestly doesn't even cross my mind. But after spending a few weeks in Paris and admiring all the über-chic French women in such a range of sartorial choices, I vowed to branch out from my denim uniform and push myself to experiment with new styles.
APPAREL
WJCL

Best hair care and styling products you can buy for good hair days, every day.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists test hundreds of hair products every year, from shampoos and conditioners to hair masks, leave-in conditioners and every hair styling product on the market, including hair serums, mousses, hairsprays, dry shampoos and more. To find the best of the best, each product undergoes a rigorous testing process to determine which hair care and styling products really work.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I'm Not a Millionaire, But These 50 Designer Sale Finds Make Me Feel Like One

For the fashion set, there's always a defining moment in their earlier years that they realize how much they love clothing. Of course, once you fall in love with fashion, you also become aware of a stark truth: Designer clothing isn't cheap. Unless you come from money, buying a $3000+ handbag isn't always accessible—add on top of that that it can be hard to find size-inclusive pieces, affordable pieces, and even allocate time to shop. It's all these reasons and many more that I can understand why someone would want a list of every spring trend and every spring staple worth buying just to call it a day. But for me, over time, I've learned that the key to creating a closet filled with great designer pieces comes down to patience and my "triple S" shopping motto: Every designer piece I own now was bought at a sample sale, bought secondhand, or bought on-sale.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy