ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Liquid gold

By Genny McCutcheon FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a drinker, a heavy drinker— of water. A glass of water is the first thing I crave each morning. Then I fill up my stainless steel 40-ounce water bottle and carry it with me wherever I go, refilling as needed. I don’t add flavor packets or...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

Salmon patties (aka salmon cakes or croquettes) are one of the quickest and easiest things we can whip up from pantry staples. Simple and straightforward without being boring, salmon patties require minimal prep and can be on the table in minutes. The sizzling golden brown cakes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside when served hot from the skillet, but they're not half bad at room temperature, and can hit the spot when pulled straight from the fridge for a quick high-protein nosh. Some of us grew up eating salmon patties for school-night suppers or weekend breakfasts with biscuits or grits, and still consider them top-notch comfort food.
RECIPES
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Liquid Assets

OCEAN CITY, Md.– Charcuterie and cheese make a delicious pairing, which explains why Liquid Assets in Ocean City is a local favorite. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday. In addition to their cheese and charcuterie options, Liquid Assets does have a full menu listing appetizers to desserts. They are located at 9301 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. And if you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
UPI News

Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon -- a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said, "From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving." The new limited edition drink, called Coca-Cola Starlight, features a taste the beverage maker calls unique, and will...
DRINKS
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquid Gold#Kidneys#Black Gold#Coffee Pot#Food Drink#Beverages
KXAN

Best liquid bronzer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like most kinds of bronzer, a liquid bronzer is an excellent option for those who want to add a touch of warmth and color to their skin without going through the laborious process of tanning, whether it be natural or artificial. Many are also designed to be mixed with other products to achieve the best elements of each.
MAKEUP
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Easy Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 gram boneless and skinless chicken (dark meat, whole leg is preferred), cut into 1-inch pieces. 6 scallions, whites cut into 1-inch pieces, greens thinly sliced for garnish. ¾ cup|90 grams roasted peanuts. 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced. 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce. 1 ½ tablespoons...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Okonomiyaki

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese cabbage pancake that has its origins in Osaka street food. It usually consists of shredded cabbage, yam, eggs, flour, and dashi (bonito stock). The pancake is griddled until golden-brown, then finished with a combination of toppings.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained or 2 each plum tomatoes, cut into 12 slices. Preheat oven to 350°. Without separating rolls, cut the package of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in a greased 11x7-in. baking pan. Spread mayonnaise evenly across the bottom halves. Top each with turkey, bacon, pimientos, Gruyere and Parmesan cheese. Replace top halves of rolls.
RECIPES
PIX11

‘Liquid gold’: Giant box of Velveeta sits in Central Park

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Forget about gold cubes, what about a giant gold box of Velveeta? An eight-foot box of Velveeta has replaced a pure gold cube worth $11.7 million that was sitting in Central Park. Those looking for a gouda time while strolling the park can visit the cheesy masterpiece at the same place the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ETOnline.com

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Presidents' Day 2022

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. But in honor of Presidents' Day weekend, the brand is offering even bigger savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy