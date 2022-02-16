ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Suspect dies after 2 Texas deputies shot, wounded in gunfire exchange

 5 days ago
Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in northwest Harris County. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Waco police issue warning about phone scam

WACO, Texas – Waco police are warning of a phone scam. They say callers pose as law enforcement and ask for prepaid gift cards or “some form of prepaid items in lieu of a warrant for their arrest,” according to a Waco Police Department social media post.
Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

