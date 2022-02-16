Chicken Romano

One of my favorite go-to sauces for an appetizing meal is definitely sweet and sour. Versatile and tangy, the combination pairs well with almost any protein (plant-based or not), including the Quorn Meatless Pieces (made in Great Britain, they're a great swap for chicken) that I used here. The sauce is a simple mixture of soy sauce, ketchup, and sugar; you can always adjust the amounts according to your taste. Personally, I love adding pineapple or orange for that fruity sweetness along with a tart kick in the sauce. Once it’s thickened to your desired consistency, toss the fried meatless pieces (I coated them in a simple tempura batter first for extra crunch) in the sauce until well coated. Serve with a bowl of warm rice or even stir in some noodles for a satisfying and flavor-packed plant-based meal. —WoonHeng Chia.

