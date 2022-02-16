Chicken Romano

Saucy and glossy with a crispy-gone-slightly-soggy bite, this glazed popcorn chicken is a great excuse to start watching sports. First, the chicken is marinated overnight in a buttermilk mixture that’s supercharged with finely chopped preserved lemon (if you don’t have preserved lemon, just double the lemon zest and add an extra pinch of salt). Then it’s dredged in a mixture of rice flour and cornstarch, which results in a shatteringly crisp exterior that stays audibly crunchy for hours. You could substitute all-purpose flour for rice flour if needed, but it won’t be as crunchy—or gluten-free. (Read more about why rice flour makes the best dredge here!) Finally, the chicken is tossed in a sweet, spicy, and sticky harissa-honey sauce.
