The losses continue to pile up for the University of Louisville basketball team. The Cardinals have won just three games since the start of the new calendar year and have lost 10 of the last 11 games after falling 70-63 on Wednesday night to Miami at the KFC Yum Center. It's the first time U of L has lost seven straight games since the 1941 season when the Cardinals lost 12 in a row over two seasons.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO