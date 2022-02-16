Kapaun boys swimming heads to State after first league title in school history

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kapaun boys swimming team is no stranger to competing in the state meet, but this will be the first time they do it coming off winning a City League title. The Crusaders captured their first league title in school history.

Several seniors on the team made it a goal when they were freshman to win a league championship before they graduated. They accomplished that this season, and ended a streak of 13 consecutive years that East High won the league.

“It’s weird to think how they have been dominant for that long,” said Kapaun senior Jackson Burrus. “It’s crazy that we have stepped up to that level in swimming in Wichita. It’s really cool to think about and see.”

This season, the Crusaders set three school records and had 20 best times to go with their league title.

“Every time you walk in there [East High School] and see those numbers and you walk into Kapaun and you’ll see nothing on our City League board and it gives you that motivation,” said Kapaun senior Austin Schmidt.

Kapaun finished runner-up in 5A at State last season, and will put it all to the test this Friday and Saturday in Topeka.

“We’re hoping to place in the top three in State. It’s kind of the goal,” said Hayley Knapp, the Crusaders head coach. “I know that they’d love to win a state title and they should do a city title, but there are some really tough teams out there that we didn’t swim against for the city league swim meet.”

For more information on the KSHSAA State Swim and Dive Meet, click here .

