A year ago, Texas power plants weren’t required to winterize. Now they are. But is that enough?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its failures during the Feb. 2021...

Freeze a year ago contributed to deaths in Central Texas

Royce Rhodes lived alone in a home on Lake Limestone, and his son knew he might be under distress during the major winter storm and power outages in February 2021. Rhodes, 85, suffered from emphysema, and the storm knocked out power to the device supplying him with oxygen, said his son, Alan Rhodes, who was snowed in at Lake Brownwood with no power in his home for three days and no way to get out to check on his father.
TribCast: The Texas power grid fares better in 2022’s winter storm

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Mitchell and James about how Texas held up during the wintry weather, plus the struggles of the National Guard during Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.
Why Texas’s Power Grid Still Hasn’t Been Fixed

On Wednesday, I woke up, in Marfa, to steely skies and tension in the back of my skull, a sign that the pressure was dropping and a cold front was moving in. Not that I needed to be reminded: the winter storm was all that anyone could talk about at the bank, at the post office, at the unusually busy liquor store. It would be the most significant statewide cold snap since Winter Storm Uri, last February, which overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions of Texans without power for days. “I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” Governor Greg Abbott had told an Austin television station in November; now he was backpedalling, saying that “no one can guarantee” that rolling blackouts wouldn’t be necessary. On Twitter, where “PTSD” was trending in Texas, people tweeted images of long lines and empty shelves at HEB grocery stores. This time, thankfully, the grid held up—not, however, because of any substantive change taken by state lawmakers.
Winter storm disrupts travel and causes power blackouts in Texas

A massive winter snow storm has hit the state of Texas, bringing with it heavy snow and ice. It's caused widespread travel chaos and left thousands without power. The state's governor, Greg Abbot, said the state is facing one of the most significant icing events in decades.
Texas power grid meets demand during peak of winter weather event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State leaders say the power grid remained reliable as demand for power peaked on Friday morning. The storm served as the first major test for the grid following last year’s blackouts. “The grid was ready for this event and is performing as expected, and it’s...
Analysis: Texas’ power grid held up during last week’s winter weather. Experts say it wasn’t seriously tested.

Winter weather bore down on Texas last week, Texans braced themselves. for a traumatizing repeat of Winter Storm Uri last February: days of. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
AEP Texas: Laredo led in power outages Friday as winter freeze hit

Laredo was cited by AEP Texas as the city with its most power outages mid-day Friday. AEP Texas provided the update on the outages throughout the city and broke the bad news. It also cautioned that outages may continue to fluctuate due to the impact of the winter storm. “As...
