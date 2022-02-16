ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Andrew Jackson Tigers hopes to capture first state title in almost 30 years

First Coast News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's the only thing I'm focused on right...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Prairie Ridge co-op captures 2nd straight state title

Prairie Ridge senior Gracie Willis could not have asked for more as she celebrated her golden birthday. Willis hit two of her best routines to qualify for the finals in floor exercise and balance beam, tied for first all-around and helped set the Wolves up for their fifth team title at the IHSA girls gymnastics state meet Friday at Palatine High School.
PRAIRIE RIDGE, WA
KXRM

Hankin hopeful for fourth state title

DENVER — Woodland Park senior Brady Hankin is going for his fourth state title at this weekend’s state wrestling tournament. Only 29 wrestlers in Colorado have won four state titles. Hankin is set to wrestle at the University of Northern Colorado in the fall and said a fourth title would be the icing on the […]
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Santafe New Mexican.com

West Las Vegas wins first state wrestling title in classification's last year

RIO RANCHO — On the final day of Class 1A/3A wrestling, the blue trophy came home to Las Vegas, N.M. For much of the 22-year existence of Class 1A/3A, it was Las Vegas Robertson’s roost, as the Cardinals won seven team state titles and three dual meet championships. On Friday night, the Meadow City could still boast it was king of the classification, which will be absorbed into 4A next winter. Except it was the green-and-gold of West Las Vegas that brought home the state title — the first for the program.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Daily Record

Ezavian Ortega will wrestle for state title Saturday for Cañon City Tigers

DENVER — The second day of the 2022 CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament concluded Friday at the Ball Arena. After a strong start to the day, the Tigers struggled in the later rounds, but still showed improvement from last year’s state tournament. “Day in, day out, we get better...
WWE
Buffalo News

Three WNY wrestlers capture titles at state girls tournament

Three Western New York wrestlers were crowned champions at the state intersectional girls wrestling tournament at Chautauqua Lake. Lake Shore freshman Alexiya Thuman won the 118-pound title; Lewiston-Porter junior Meghan Edwards took the 138-pound crown; and West Seneca West sophomore Christina Evans won the 152-pound title. “As the sport continues...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Times

Aztec High wrestling team captures fifth consecutive state title

FARMINGTON — The Aztec High School boys wrestling team successfully defended their state Class 4A championship, bringing home the blue trophy for the fifth consecutive year. Defeating Bloomfield, Silver and 21 other schools at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Friday, the Tigers wrestling team brought home three individual championships, and in the process, earning...
AZTEC, NM
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY
FanSided

Ohio State basketball’s chances at Big Ten title almost gone

The Ohio State basketball team lost their first game of the season at home on Saturday when they lost to Iowa by 13 points. In that game, it never seemed like they were going to win in the second half. It was a disappointing second half for the Buckeyes that may have ended a run for a Big Ten title.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy