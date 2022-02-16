Andrew Jackson Tigers hopes to capture first state title in almost 30 years

RIO RANCHO — On the final day of Class 1A/3A wrestling, the blue trophy came home to Las Vegas, N.M. For much of the 22-year existence of Class 1A/3A, it was Las Vegas Robertson’s roost, as the Cardinals won seven team state titles and three dual meet championships. On Friday night, the Meadow City could still boast it was king of the classification, which will be absorbed into 4A next winter. Except it was the green-and-gold of West Las Vegas that brought home the state title — the first for the program.

