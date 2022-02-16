Existentialism and environmental science

If you ask someone why they agreed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will receive unique answers. Some think that it is their best chance against the dangers of the virus, maybe some want to keep their job or continue their education and maybe a few even trust the government. However, if you ask someone why they did not agree to receive the vaccine, you will get much more interesting responses. While medical and religious exemptions are warranted and validated under many mandates, other arguments are not. Some think that the vaccination is a clever disguise for a tracking device, that it actually gives its recipients the virus or that it has been approved too quickly to be safe. For any theory, information can be found — and often molded — to support the claim. Too many of these theories, however, come from confirmation bias — favoring what proves one’s existing beliefs or biases — and keep people from even considering any other view.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO