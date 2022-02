When you look at the narrative of scripture, there is one central character that rises to the top. The Old Testament continually points to Him, and the New Testament brings Him front and center. His name is Jesus. Who is this Jesus? There are many images and descriptions of this one who is called the Son of God. We see that He is a Savior and forgiver of all who come to the Father through Him. Jesus is also called a friend that sticks closer than a brother. He is considered a teacher or rabbi who leads us into the ways of God. He is called a shepherd who guides and cares for His flock.

RELIGION ・ 5 HOURS AGO