MORVEN, Ga. (WCTV) — There are thousands of people living across the United States who can all trace their roots back to the same ugly truth: They are descendants of slaves. The only tangible family history many of them have exists in the form of old cemeteries. But many of those sites are at risk of being erased, either reclaimed by wilderness or threatened by urbanization. Now, a network of cousins with roots in South Georgia is working to prevent that from happening.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO