TUPELO – As soon as the game was over, Lamarah Cleaves had one question: “Where’s my phone?”. It was in the care of her coach, Matt Justice, who recently started collecting his players’ phones after school on game days. The ploy is working, as the No. 2-ranked Tupelo Lady Wave are playing their best ball of the season.

TUPELO, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO